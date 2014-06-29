Germany's Lukas Podolski fights for the ball with Fabian Johnson of the U.S. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Germany's national soccer team player Lukas Podolski runs during a World Cup 2014 training session in the village of Santo Andre, north of Porto Seguro, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Germany will be without winger Lukas Podolski in their World Cup last-16 match against Algeria in Porto Alegre on Monday after he picked up a thigh muscle injury in their last group game, coach Joachim Loew has said.

Podolski, who is no longer an automatic starter for the national team, was injured in the first half of their 1-0 win over the United States and was taken off at halftime.

Tests late on Saturday showed he would not be available for their first knockout game in the tournament.

The 29-year-old, who has won 116 caps and is playing in his third World Cup, came on as a late substitute in the opening 4-0 win over Portugal but did not feature in the other group game against Ghana.

Full back Jerome Boateng, who missed practice with a minor knee inflammation on Saturday, is expected to be back in training later on Sunday, according to Loew.

Germany are among the top title contenders in Brazil and are hoping to become the first European team to win the World Cup on the South American continent.

(Reporting by Karols Grohmann,; Editing by Ed Osmond)