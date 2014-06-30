Teams for Monday's 2014 World Cup Round of 16 match between Germany and Algeria at the Beira Rio stadium, Porto Alegre.
Germany: 1-Manuel Neuer; 20-Jerome Boateng, 17-Per Mertesacker, 4-Benedikt Hoewedes; 7-Bastian Schweinsteiger, 16-Philipp Lahm, 21-Shkodran Mustafi, 18-Toni Kroos, 8-Mesut Ozil, 19-Mario Goetze; 13-Thomas Mueller
Substitutes: 2-Kevin Grosskreutz, 3-Matthias Ginter, 5-Mats Hummels, 6-Sami Khedira, 9-Andre Schuerrle, 10-Lukas Podolski, 11-Miroslav Klose, 12-Ron-Robert Zieler, 14-Julian Draxler, 15-Erik Durm, 22-Roman Weidenfeller, 23-Chrisoph Kramer
Algeria: 23-Rais Mbolhi; 4-Essaid Belkalem, 5-Rafik Halliche, 3-Fauzi Ghoulam, 20-Aissa Mandi; 8-Mehdi Lacen, 10-Sofiane Feghouli, 19-Saphir Taider, 22-Mehdi Mostefa; 13-Islam Slimani, 15-El Arabi Soudani
Substitutes: 1-Cedric Si Mohamed, 2-Madjid Bougherra, 6-Djamel Mesbah, 7-Hassan Yebda, 9-Nabil Ghilas, 11-Yacine Brahimi, 12-Carl Medjani, 14-Nabil Bentaleb, 16-Mohamed Lamine Zemmamouche, 17-Liassine Cadamuro, 18-Abdelmoume Djabou, 21-Riyad Mahrez
Referee: Sandro Ricci (Brazil)
