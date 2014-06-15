Ibrahimovic faces long layoff - reports
LONDON Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic faces a long injury layoff after landing awkwardly on his knee in the Europa League quarter-final win over Anderlecht, British media reported on Friday.
RECIFE Brazil Japan's Keisuke Honda's fierce left-foot drive gave his side a 1-0 halftime lead over Ivory Coast in World Cup Group C after a pulsating 45 minutes at the Pernambuco arena in Recife.
Ivory Coast dominated the opening exchanges, but Japan took the lead after 16 minutes when Honda rifled home. The goal opened the game up but, though both sides had plenty of chances, neither managed to add to the scoreline before the break.
LONDON Sealing another top-four finish in the Premier League for Tottenham Hotspur would be more satisfying than winning La Liga with Barcelona, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday.