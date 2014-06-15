Japan's supporters react after Japan's first goal by Keisuke Honda as they watch the team's 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match against Ivory Coast on a big screen during a public viewing event at Tokyo dome June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Japan's players celebrate the goal scored by Keisuke Honda (obscured) against Ivory Coast during their 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match at the Pernambuco arena in Recife June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Ivory Coast's Boubacar Barry reacts as he concedes a goal to Japan's Keisuke Honda (unseen) during their 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match at the Pernambuco arena in Recife June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

RECIFE Brazil Japan's Keisuke Honda's fierce left-foot drive gave his side a 1-0 halftime lead over Ivory Coast in World Cup Group C after a pulsating 45 minutes at the Pernambuco arena in Recife.

Ivory Coast dominated the opening exchanges, but Japan took the lead after 16 minutes when Honda rifled home. The goal opened the game up but, though both sides had plenty of chances, neither managed to add to the scoreline before the break.

