Factbox - Singapore attracts foreign investment in semiconductors
SINGAPORE Singapore's $40 billion semiconductor sector averaged more than 57 percent year-on-year growth from October through February, outpacing South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.
BRASILIA Brazil will play the Netherlands in the World Cup third/fourth place playoff in Brasilia on Saturday.
Where: The Brasilia national stadium
Capacity: 69,349
When: Saturday, July 12, 17:00 local (2000 GMT/4 PM ET)
Referee: TBC
Probable teams:
Brazil: 12-Julio Cesar; 2-Daniel Alves, 3-Thiago Silva, 4-David Luiz, 6-Marcelo; 5-Fernandinho, 17-Luiz Gustavo, 19-Willian, 7-Hulk; 21-Jo.
Netherlands: 23-Tim Krul; 3-Stefan de Vrij, 2-Ron Vlaar, 4-Bruno Martins Indi, 15-Dirk Kuyt, 5-Daley Blind; 11-Arjen Robben, 20-Georginio Wijnaldum, 10-Wesley Sneijder; 9-Robin van Persie, 21-Memphis Depay.
Statistics:
Brazil are taking part in their fourth third-place playoff at the World Cup. They beat Italy in 1978, lost to Poland in 1974 and scored a 4-2 victory over Sweden in 1938.
The Netherlands have taken part in the most unwanted game at the World Cup only once, losing 2-1 to Croatia in 1998.
Despite conceding seven goals against Germany in the semi-finals, Brazil have one of the best defenses and have won the most tackles (91) of any team at the tournament, according to FIFA statistics.
No player has covered more ground in the World Cup than Dutch midfielder Wesley Sneijder. In six matches, Sneijder has run 69.6 kilometers, just ahead of Dutch team mate Arjen Robben with Germany forward Thomas Mueller third.
Previous meetings
Brazil and the Netherlands have played each other 11 times overall and four times at the World Cup, including the 2010 quarter-final when the Dutch fought back to win 2-1.
