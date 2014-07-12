Argentina's Angel di Maria runs during a team soccer training session at the arena di Corinthians stadium in Sao Paulo, July 8, 2014, a day before their 2014 World Cup semi-final soccer match against the Netherlands. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

RIO DE JANEIRO Argentina winger Angel Di Maria may still have a role to play in Sunday's World Cup final against Germany despite a thigh injury just days ago.

The speedy Real Madrid player, who links well with Lionel Messi in attack, has been training lightly since Thursday after being out of action since the quarter-final win over Belgium.

"Today is essential, we'll have to see how he's evolved, how he's improved," coach Argentina Alejandro Sabella said on Saturday when asked to rate his chances of playing.

"After today's practice, I will have a better idea," he told reporters before Argentina's training session at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro where they face the Germans on Sunday.

Most pundits think, however, that the best Di Maria can hope for is a place on the substitutes' bench with a late appearance if needed.

At least forward Sergio Aguero's full recovery from a muscle strain has given Argentina a boost in their bid to win a third World Cup, and on the home soil of their greatest rivals Brazil.

