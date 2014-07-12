Germany's coach Joachim Loew gestures during a news conference at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro July 12, 2014, ahead of their 2014 World Cup Final soccer match against the Argentina on Sunday. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

RIO DE JANEIRO Defeat for Germany in Sunday's World Cup final against Argentina would be a disappointment for the country but the Europeans plan to remain a top team for years to come, coach Joachim Loew said on Saturday.

Germany have made at least the semi-finals in their last five international competitions, including the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups, but have not won a trophy since Euro 96.

Their last of three World Cup victories was almost a quarter of a century ago, in 1990.

"Losing the final will be disappointing, no doubt about it but German football has a great future and I do not see a problem at all," Loew told reporters.

The Germans demolished hosts Brazil 7-1 in the semi-finals, raising expectations of becoming the first European team to win the trophy on South American soil.

But even if that did not happen, the long list of talented young German players will sure more opportunities in the future.

"Time will tell. Sure, some players are at their very peak now but some very young players, some of whom are not even here, have a great future like (injured) Ilkay Guendogan and Marco Reus.

"Mesut Ozil, Mario Goetze, Andre Schuerrle, Sami Khedira and Manuel Neuer among other can keep playing for several more years," he said.

"We have the potential to remain at the very top in the coming years with more young players joining the national team. But at the moment we only focus on tomorrow's game and then we will see who is available and who is not."

For some German players, including 30-year-old captain Philipp Lahm and 29-year-old Bastian Schweinsteiger, it could be the last chance of a major international trophy but Loew said the work done on at youth level would ensure continuity.

German football has invested close to 900 million euros ($1.2 billion) over the past decade in a centrally-monitored youth scheme after disappointing results at the turn of the millennium with the rewards being reaped now.

"We have followed a route in the past few years and the trend has been constantly upward. That will continue," Loew said.

($1 = 0.7345 Euros)

