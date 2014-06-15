Switzerland's coach Ottmar Hitzfeld reacts in front of Ecuador's coach Reinaldo Rueda during their 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia, June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna (BRAZIL - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP)

BRASILIA Ecuador let their emotions get the better of them and charged upfield, allowing Switzerland to snatch the winner in their World Cup Group E match with the last kick of the game, coach Reinaldo Rueda said on Sunday.

"We lost our organization, which has been one of our characteristics, at the end of the match, we were somewhat betrayed by our emotion," the Colombian told reporters after his side's 2-1 defeat.

"This provoked the goal which took the draw away from us. I believe a moment of naivety costs us the match."

With the score at 1-1 deep in stoppage time, Ecuador went charging upfield and were denied a winning goal when Michael Arroyo was tackled by Valon Behrami as he was about to shoot.

Switzerland immediately broke down the other end and Haris Seferovic took advantage of a lack of concentration in the Ecuador defense to slide in the winner.

"It was an intense game and I think it was very even, both sides moved the ball around well," said Rueda, who coached Honduras when they drew 0-0 with Switzerland at the 2010 World Cup.

"Football is like that, the result wasn't really what we deserved. We now have to get over this defeat and work on our morale."

