MEXICO CITY Defender Carlos Salcido was a surprise inclusion in Mexico's 23-man squad for next month's World Cup named by coach Miguel Herrera on Friday.

The group will be captained by Leon defender Rafael Marquez who is going to his fourth successive finals after first leading the side at the age of 23 in South Korea and Japan in 2002.

The squad also includes European-based forwards Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez (Manchester United) and Giovani Dos Santos (Villarreal).

Herrera, who took charge in October, has never before called up the 34-year-old Salcido and previously said it would be difficult for players outside the group to make it to the finals.

Former PSV Eindhoven and Fulham defender Salcido, who now represents UANL Tigres and was an over-age player in the team that won the gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics, will be going to his third consecutive World Cup.

He last played for the 'Tri', as Mexico are known, when they lost 2-0 to the United States in a CONCACAF qualifier on Sept. 10, an away defeat that cost Olympic coach Luis Fernando Tena his job.

"We had the dream of drawing up a great list, we had a big debate but we finally arrived at a conclusion which we think is the best for all and with which we're sure to get results," Herrera told a news conference.

Mexico face hosts Brazil, Cameroon and Croatia in Group A.

Before kicking off their campaign against Cameroon on June 13, Mexico will bid farewell to their fans in a warm-up against Israel at the Azteca Stadium on May 28.

They will also play three friendlies in the United States against fellow finalists Ecuador on May 31, Bosnia on June 3 and Portugal on June 6.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca), Guillermo Ochoa (Ajaccio)

Defenders: Andres Guardado (Bayer Leverkusen), Paul Aguilar, Francisco Rodriguez, Miguel Layun (all America), Hector Moreno (Espanyol), Rafael Marquez (Leon), Diego Reyes (Porto), Carlos Salcido (UANL Tigres)

Midfielders: Hector Herrera (Porto), Jose Juan Vazquez, Carlos Pena, Luis Montes (all Leon), Juan Carlos Medina (America), Isaac Brizuela (Toluca), Marco Fabian (Cruz Azul)

Forwards: Oribe Peralta (Santos Laguna), Javier Hernandez (Manchester United), Raul Jimenez (America), Giovani Dos Santos (Villarreal), Alan Pulido (UANL Tigres)

(This story has been corrected to fix Brizuela's team in squad list)

