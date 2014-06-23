Members of the Brazil team laugh during a team soccer training session at the national stadium in Brasilia ahead of their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match against Cameroon June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA Hosts Brazil will look to secure top spot in World Cup Group A and banish doubts about their title credentials when they take on eliminated Cameroon on Monday, while deposed champions Spain bow out against Australia.

Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, under pressure along with his players after last week's goalless draw against Mexico, said he will name the same starting lineup which beat Croatia in their opening game, meaning a recall for fit-again forward Hulk.

Spain, whose title defence ended with barely a whimper after Group B reverses to the Netherlands and Chile, meet Australia in Curitiba with both nations playing only for pride.

Croatia and Mexico, who can also progress from Group A, clash in Recife, while the Netherlands and Chile, who each have a perfect six points and are through to the last 16, battle it out for top spot in Group B in Sao Paulo.

(Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)