Netherlands' Robin van Persie (R) talks with his coach Louis van Gaal during a team training session at the Pacaembu stadium in Sao Paolo July 8, 2014, one day before their 2014 World Cup semi-final soccer match against Argentina. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO Netherlands striker Robin van Persie is suffering from stomach problems and has been training apart from the squad ahead of Wednesday's World Cup semi-final against Argentina, coach Louis van Gaal said.

Van Persie has scored three of the Netherlands' 12 goals at the tournament, although he has not found the net in their last three games.

"He has some stomach problems, some intestinal problems, so it's best not to train him," Van Gaal told reporters at the Corinthians arena on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old started the tournament with a bang, scoring twice against Spain including a diving header which is a candidate for goal of the tournament. He scored against Australia but picked up a second yellow card, ruling him out of the Netherlands' final group game against Chile.

Van Persie was substituted late on against Mexico in the last 16 and his replacement Klaas-Jan Huntelaar scored the winner from the penalty spot in stoppage time as the Dutch battled back from a goal down.

In the quarter-final against Costa Rica, Van Persie missed a series of chances but scored the Netherlands' first penalty in a shootout victory that sealed their place in the semi-finals.

(Writing by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Ed Osmond)