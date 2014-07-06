Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella addresses a news conference priot to a team training session at the national stadium in Brasilia July 4, 2014, one day before their 2014 World Cup quarter-final soccer match against Belgium. REUTERS/David Gray

BRASILIA Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella ignored his country's bitter rivalry with Brazil and said "football had shed a tear" after Neymar was ruled out of the World Cup through injury.

Neymar, who has carried Brazil to the semi-finals, suffered a back injury in the 2-1 quarter-final win over Colombia on Friday and will miss the rest of the tournament.

"When I played football, I was a skilful number 10...

so I like to see football played well, and I am delighted by great players, so when a team loses a player of such great qualities, it’s as if football has shed a tear," Sabella told a news conference after his side beat Belgium 1-0 to join Brazil in the last four.

"One feels sad, not just as a coach and but as a spectator," he added.

"The worst thing that can happen to a player is to get injured, especially at a crucial moment of a World Cup which he has been dreaming about for so long, and working towards for so long.

"So I can well understand the sense of bitterness and of frustration that he must be feeling.

"I’d like to send a hug and say that I am with him in this difficult moment."

Sabella's comments came after Brazilian fans in the crowd had jeered Argentina and their supporters during the game against Belgium.

