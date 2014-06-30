Nigeria's Vincent Enyeama (R) checks on teammate Ogenyi Onazi as he lies on the pitch after a challenge against France during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

SALVADOR Brazil African champions Nigeria will draw satisfaction from advancing to the knockout phase of the World Cup but showed no signs of palpable progress at the tournament in Brazil.

Their four matches in Brazil served only to again emphasize the extremes in their play, from the sublime in attack and goalkeeping to the comical in defense.

“Maybe there is a lack of experience, concentration or focus, I’m not sure. If I was in the field I’d want to play as hard as possible to stay here at the World Cup,” coach Stephen Keshi told reporters after the 2-0 last-16 defeat by France in Brasilia on Monday.

Africa’s most populous nation are often held up as the team most capable of making a breakthrough at international level and becoming regular contenders for major honors but after a mediocre showing in Brazil that wait will last longer.

After failing to get out of the group phase in their last two World Cup appearances, however, there will be a sense of fulfillment and increased hopes they can successfully defend their African Nations Cup title.

“I think we had a very good game but we were just unlucky to have lost at the end,” added Keshi in a flippant analysis of the game.

“It’s a young team with a good future,” added Victor Moses, one of the few players in Nigeria’s squad who has an international profile from his club career in England.

It was the third time Nigeria had advanced past the group phase but there was little of the charisma and potential of their powerful line-ups in 1994 and 1998.

Unlike the era of Augustine ‘Jay-Jay’ Okocha, Sunday Oliseh and Daniel Amokachi, Nigeria’s best player in Brazil was heroic goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama who made a string of fine saves to keep his team in matches.

The Super Eagles won just one game at the finals and were exceedingly fortune to do so with controversial refereeing calls going their way as they labored to a 1-0 victory over Bosnia.

They started with a goalless draw against Iran, looking devoid of any ideas in their bid to break down a defensive approach from their opponents.

Nigeria’s best showing came in defeat as they traded blows in a free-flowing and absorbing match against Argentina and, in the end, only succumbed to the magic of Lionel Messi.

But coach Keshi kindles hopes of fulfilling his stated objective of building a team to seriously challenge for glory at the next World Cup in Russia.

It was a statement he made 18 months ago when he took much the same squad to 2013 Nations Cup in South Africa, warning then they were a work in progress and should be given time to build toward their goal.

Within three weeks they emerged as surprise continental champions and have since gained extra experience by participating at the Confederation Cup and in the World Cup in Brazil.

Next on their journey is September's start of qualifying for the 2015 Nations Cup which takes place in Morocco in January.

