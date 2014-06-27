RIO DE JANEIRO It has been a 64-year wait but Joedir Sancho Belmont at last has a chance to make up for missing the 1950 World Cup final.

The 85-year-old had a ticket for the deciding game of the tournament which Brazil lost 2-1 to Uruguay, in front of an estimated 200,000 spectators.

But he could not make the match because he chose in instead to look after his dying mother, he said.

Sancho Belmont offered his original ticket to world soccer's governing body FIFA when he heard of their plans to open a new museum next year. FIFA accepted and offered him three tickets for the 2014 final in return.

"Now I want to see the final here and I hope that Brazil will finally get the chance to settle that score of the 2-1 defeat," he told reporters after swapping the tickets with FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke at FIFA's daily media briefing.

"As soon as we heard about his offer to donate his 1950 ticket to the museum, it was our pleasure to offer him a ticket for this year's final in exchange," Valcke said.

This year's final will be played on July 13 in the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, the scene of the 1950 heartbreak. Brazil's next match is against Chile on Saturday as the last 16 teams in the tournament start the competition's knockout rounds.

