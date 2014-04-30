ALGIERS Algeria's squad for the World Cup finals is likely to comprise the following 23 players:

Goalkeepers:

Rais Mbolhi (CSKA Sofia) Age 28; 27 caps. Parisian-born goalkeeper who was among bevy of players Algeria added to squad before last World Cup, playing twice at 2010 finals. Has been first choice since although now faces stiff competition for starting berth in Brazil. Club career has taken him from lower tier in France to Russia and now Bulgaria.

Mohamed Lamine Zemmamouche (USM Alger) Age 29; 64 caps. Made debut at 2010 African Nations Cup after several years as squad member and is regarded asserious alternative to Mbolhi. Was final player cut from Algeria’s preparatory squad before last World Cup. Made unusual step of transferring from USM Alger to arch rivals Mouloudia Alger, and back again after two seasons.

Azzedine Doukha (USM El Harrach) Age 27; 5 caps. One of two home-based players expected to make Algerian squad for Brazil, and he might be off to Europe after tournament after recent trials in Portugal. Slender at 1.88m tall and captain of his club, he is third-choice.

Defenders:

Essaid Belkalem (Watford) Age 25; 12 caps. Imposing stopper who left JS Kabylie to sign five-year deal with Granada last summer, only to be sent to Watford on season-long loan where has struggled to get regular playing time. But has continued to feature prominently in Algeria’s international assignments.

Madjid Bougherra (Al Lekhwiya) Age 31; 61 caps. Tough-talking and -tackling captain of team whose spirited personality keeps him in team when he is evidently past his best. Has been playing club soccer in Qatar for last three years after journeyman career that included spells at Crewe Alexandra, Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic, before making his name at Glasgow Rangers.

Liassine Cadamuro (Mallorca) Age 26; 6 caps. The Algerians add his mother’s surname Bentaiba when he plays to highlight north African origins. Full-back was born in Toulouse to Italian father and Algerian mother but began his career in youth structure at Sochaux. Moved from France without any Ligue 1 experience to Real Sociedad, where he made a first-team debut against Barcelona in 2010. Has been on a six-month loan spell with second division Mallorca since January.

Faouzi Ghoulam (Napoli) Age 23; 5 caps. Turned down France’s Under-21 side to play for Algeria, who took him to last year’s African Nations Cup finals but did not play him. Debuted last March and this January moved from St Etienne to Napoli. Plays at left-back. Comes from family of eight boys and two girls, and one of his older brothers, Nabil, ran for France at the World Cross-Country Championships 10 years ago.

Rafik Halliche (Academica Coimbra) Age 27; 27 caps. Injury-plagued defender who is highly rated center-back but carries questions over his endurance. Left Algeria in 2007 on a four-year deal with Benfica who loaned him first to Nacional in Portugal and then to Fulham, where he played just one game in two seasons. Has been back in Portugal for last two seasons at Academica.

Fethi Harek (Bastia) Age 31; 1 cap. Recalled to squad six years after his only previous appearance, offering cover on the left-hand side. Won a Ligue 2 championship medal with Bastia in 2012 and been regular performer in Ligue 1 since. Late bloomer who was offered first professional contract at the age of 25.

Aissa Mandi (Stade Reims) Age 22; 1 cap. Latest in long line of French-born players to declare for Algeria, debuting in the March friendly win over Slovenia. Has been at Reims since age of nine, moving through youth system and debuting in first team in 2010. Right-back.

Carl Medjani (Valenciennes) Age 28; 24 caps. Teenage prodigy taken to Liverpool by Gerald Houllier in 2003 in controversial move from St Etienne but not long afterwards returned to France after failing to make impact at Anfield. Played extensively for France at junior level but career never lived up to early potential. Can play as central defender or defensive midfielder.

Djamel Mesbah (Livorno) Age 29; 25 caps. Utility defender first selected by Algeria after they went in search of additional talent before 2010 World Cup, where he played one game against England. Essentially a left-back, but can play in midfield and scored as makeshift striker for Lecce in Serie A. He has since played for AC Milan, Parma and is a now loan at Livorno. Born in Algeria but grew up in Annecy in France.

Midfielders: Nabil Bentaleb (Tottenham Hotspur) Age 19; 1 cap. Whirlwind few months for the teenager, promoted to Spurs’ first team after Tim Sherwood took over as manager and then winning a call-up from Algeria, who tempted him with the prospect of playing in World Cup to switch allegiance from France. Strong central midfielder who has not looked out of place since Premier League debut.

Ryad Boudebouz (Bastia) Age 24; 16 caps. Right-sided midfielder has not played for Algeria since last year’s African Nations Cup finals when he fell out with coach Vahid Halilhodzic, although a rapprochement is on the cards. Algeria got him to switch international allegiance after representing France at junior level. Moved from Sochaux to Bastia last year.

Yacine Brahimi (Granada) Age 24; 4 caps. Paris-born player who the French earmarked early as future star and who spent three years at Clairefontaine academy. Played for France at all junior levels up to under-21 before switching his allegiance to Algeria, for whom he debuted last year in World Cup qualifiers. Had been courted by Algeria before 2010 World Cup finals but turned down their offer, saying he felt he had chance to make a future French national team.

Sofiane Feghouli (Valencia) Age 24; 17 caps. Since debut just before start of World Cup qualifiers has quickly evolved into heartbeat and creative force of Algeria side. Started on right side of attack but now plays more central role.

Mehdi Mostefa (Ajaccio) Age 30; 22 caps. Played for variety of French clubs in lower divisions before Ajaccio offered him prospect of a Ligue 1 debut at 27. Started out as striker at Dijon but was later converted into a midfielder. Took year out from the game in his mid-20s.

Adlene Guedioura (Crystal Palace) Age 28; 27 caps. Creditedloan move to England in 2009 as reason for coming to attention of Algerians and winning a surprise place in the 2010 World Cup squad. Had been playing away from the spotlight with Belgium’s Charleroi but move to England proved successful first with Wolverhampton Wanderers then Nottingham Forest and this season in the Premier League with Palace.

Mehdi Lacen (Getafe) Age 30; 28 caps. French-born but spent most of his career in Spain. Was first called up by Algeria in 2006 but did not play and missed the 2010 Nations Cup because his wife was pregnant. Bulwark in midfield, has since gone on to captain Algeria on several occasions.

Saphir Taider (Inter Milan) Age 22; 9 caps. Born in France to Tunisian father and Algerian mother, his elder brother Nabil bizarrely plays for Tunisia while he has thrown his lot in with Algeria. Has not missed match since first outing against Benin last year, where he made an instant impact with a debut goal. Inter bought him last summer from Bologna.

Hassan Yebda (Udinese) Age 30; 24 caps. French-born footballing nomad who has competed in the top flight in France, Portugal, England, Italy and Spain. His former clubs include Benfica, Portsmouth and Napoli. Was world champion at under-17 level with France in 2001 and played all three games at last World Cup finals for Algeria.

Forwards:

Ishak Belfodil (Livorno) Age 22; 2 caps. Disciplinary problems have marked brief international career, which began last August in friendly against Guinea. Former Olympique Lyonnais junior, who moved to Bologna, Inter Milan and is now on loan at Livorno. Was classed as teenage prodigy but did not make the grade at Paris St Germain.

Nabil Ghilas (Porto) Age 23; 4 caps. Fringe player who has been drafted in mostly as an injury replacement but did get a vital goal in the qualifying campaign in Benin. Born in Marseille, but made a belated start to his professional career just three years ago at Portugal’s Moreirense. At the start of this season was transferred to Porto.

Foued Kadir (Stade Rennes) Age 30; 23 caps. Newcomer on eve of last World Cup finals whose career had been played out in anonymity in lower leagues of France until move to Valenciennes in 2009 brought him to attention of Algeria, who used him for all three games at the 2010 finals in South Africa. Move to Olympique Marseille last year lasted only six months before they loaned him onto Rennes.

Islam Slimani (Sporting Lisbon) Age 25; 18 caps. Will be Algeria’s key attacker having posted impressive ratio of one goal every other game for his country. Debut season at Sporting Lisbon started slowly but has come on strongly this year and become a folk hero among the fans after scoring the winner against champions Porto in March. Voted Algerian Footballer of the Year for 2013.

El Arabi Soudani (Dinamo Zagreb) Age 26; 20 caps. Scorer of vital goal for Algeria in the World Cup qualifying tie against Mali that ensured they finished top of group. Among few players in squad who originally hails from club in Algeria, having spent six seasons in top flight at ASO Chlef before moving to Vitoria Guimaraes and then Croatia.

