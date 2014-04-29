Bosnia's squad for the World Cup finals is likely to comprise the following 23 players:

Goalkeepers Asmir Begovic (Stoke City) Age 26; 28 caps. The towering keeper will undoubtedly be first choice in the World Cup after a string of impressive performances for club and country in the past four years. Begovic's qualities have put him in the spotlight as a prime target for several of the Premier League's bigger clubs.

Asmir Avdukic (Borac Banja Luka) Age 33; 3 caps. Begovic's superior quality has made Avdukic a perennial No.2 in Bosnia's squad but just being in the World Cup will be a prize in its own right for a keeper who has spent his entire career in the Bosnian league.

Ibrahim Sehic (Qarabag) Age 28; 3 caps. It will be a big step up from playing in the Azerbaijan League to appearing in the World Cup but at least being in Brazil would give Sehic some time in the limelight even if he is only a squad player. Faces a battle with Jasmin Fejzic to squeeze into the 23 as cover for Begovic and Avdukic but should have the edge over his uncapped peer.

Defenders

Avdija Vrsajevic (Hajduk Split) Age 28; 12 caps. Will compete with Mensur Mujdza for the right-back slot and could get the nod from coach Safet Susic as he is a regular starter for his club in the Croatian league.

Emir Spahic (Bayer Leverkusen) Age 33; 72 caps. Bosnia's captain is a rock-solid center back marshalling the defense. After five good years at Lokomotiv Moscow and French side Montpellier, he has been somewhat less consistent at Sevilla and his present club with his age becoming a factor.

Mensur Mujdza (Freiburg) Age 30; 22 caps. The right back played for Croatia's Under-21 team during a five-year spell at NK Zagreb before changing his allegiance to Bosnia in May 2010. A reliable performer at his present club in the Bundesliga.

Ermin Bicakcic (Eintracht Braunschweig) Age 24; 7 caps. The center back broke into the spotlight during qualifying, when he scored the equalizer in a crunch 2-1 win at Slovakia to cap a fine individual performance. Always a bonus coming forward and likely to be a starter in Brazil.

Boris Pandza (Gornik Zabrze) Age 27; 21 caps. A squad player likely to be used as cover after more versatile defenders got ahead of him in the pecking order before and during 2014 World Cup qualifying. Captained the Under-21 side that contained the prolific strike partnership of Edin Dzeko and Vedad Ibisevic.

Toni Sunjic (Zorya Lugansk) Age 25; 5 caps. Despite his lack of international experience, Sunjic should make the squad as the center of defense is the weakest part of Bosnia's set-up. Has been a regular starter for his Ukrainian club since he joined them in 2012.

Sead Kolasinac (Schalke 04) Age 20; 2 caps. Bosnia have a plethora of options in the left back slot but the young and energetic German-born is still likely to be called upon, as some of those ahead of him in the pecking order can also be deployed in midfield.

Ervin Zukanovic (Ghent) Age 27; 6 caps. Another central defender whose limited international experience personifies Bosnia's lack of defensive depth but some decent performances in the Belgian league should be enough to earn him his ticket to Brazil.

Ognjen Vranjes (Elazigspor) Age 24; 11 caps. Eclipsed his older brother Stojan as a footballer and caused some controversy while on loan at Moldovan champions Sheriff Tiraspol. He celebrated Sheriff's win over Croatians Dinamo Zagreb by displaying the shirt of his favorite club Red Star Belgrade, where he made a handful of cameo Serbian league appearances.

Midfielders

Izet Hajrovic (Galatasaray) Age 22; 5 caps. Scored one of Bosnia's most important goals in qualifying in only his second international, drilling in a piledriver to clinch a 2-1 win at Slovakia which kept his country in the driving seat in the group. A pacy winger with quick feet and a sweet long-range strike.

Miralem Pjanic (AS Roma) Age 24; 46 caps. Effervescent either as a playmaker or a winger, Pjanic made his international debut as an 18-year-old and has improved ever since, having joined Roma in 2011 after three good seasons at Olympique Lyonnais. Close control, vision, and an excellent right foot from set pieces have made Pjanic indispensable in Bosnia's first eleven.

Zvjezdan Misimovic (Guizhou Renhe) Age 32; 80 caps. A gifted playmaker who also has a good scoring record, having netted 26 goals for his country. Perhaps a bit past his prime after moving to the Chinese top flight from Dynamo Moscow, but still an influential game-changer.

Sejad Salihovic (Hoffenheim) Age 29; 39 caps. Club captain and stalwart with more than 50 league goals for Hoffenheim since 2006, Salihovic thrives both at the top and in the middle of a four-man midfield while he can also be used as an emergency left back. A likely starter in the finals as he is also a dead ball specialist.

Haris Medunjanin (Gaziantepspor) Age 29; 34 caps. A reliable central midfielder who had a difficult childhood, having fled the 1992-95 Bosnian war with his mother and sister while his father, who was unable to join them, was later killed in the fighting. Played for the Dutch team that won the Under-21 European championship in 2006, but opted to play for Bosnia at senior level in 2010.

Adnan Zahirovic (VfL Bochum) Age 24; 20 caps. A talented central midfielder still adapting to German football after two years at Russian side Spartak Nalchik. Likely to thread himself into the squad ahead of out-of-favour Senijad Ibricic and 37-year old Elvir Rahimic.

Tino Sven Susic (Hajduk Split) Age 22; 1 cap. The coach's nephew is a talented defensive midfielder who reads the game well and distributes passes with the confidence of a mature player. Unlikely to be a starter in the opener against Argentina but has a fair chance of being used later in the tournament.

Senad Lulic (Lazio) Age 28; 33 caps. The crafty wing-back has flourished in Italy's Serie A since he joined Lazio in 2011 and has also made Bosnia's left flank his own in World Cup qualifying. His pace, dribbling skills and inviting crosses, coupled with good defending abilities and selfless work, should be valuable assets in the finals.

Forwards

Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) Age 28; 58 caps. The robust and versatile striker is the tip of Bosnia's spear and he will have to shoulder huge expectations from the Balkan country's fans and pundits in Brazil. One of the most recognized scorers in the game, Dzeko also has the ability to hold the ball, take on defenders and assist his team mates. Known as "The Bosnian Diamond", he is the Balkan country's all-time leading scorer with 33 goals.

Vedad Ibisevic (VfB Stuttgart) Age 29; 51 caps. Thrived alongside Dzeko in the qualifiers as the two combined for 18 of Bosnia's 30 goals. A perfect complement to his more heralded strike partner, Ibisevic got just reward for his hard work when he scored the winner in a 1-0 defeat of Lithuania which sealed Bosnia's berth in the finals.

Edin Visca (Istanbul BB SK) Age 24; 8 caps. His preferred position is on the left wing but with only two natural strikers in the squad, Susic will in all likelihood include him as cover for Dzeko and Ibisevic, as well as a potential substitute on his flank.

