LONDON England's squad for the World Cup finals is likely to comprise the following 23 players:

Goalkeepers:

Joe Hart (Manchester City) Age 27; 39 caps. England's first choice goalkeeper for the past four seasons, he came back strongly in the second half of this campaign after a mid-season blip in form resulted in him being dropped from the Manchester City starting line-up for six weeks. The only member of the England squad to play every minute of the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Ben Foster (West Bromwich Albion) Age 30; 6 caps. He has only played six times for England since making his debut seven years ago and has a strangely nomadic career taking in Stoke City, Manchester United, Watford, Birmingham and West Brom. Former England keeper Paul Robinson scored against him with a clearance in a league match.

Fraser Forster (Celtic) Age 26; 1 cap. A towering presence at 2.01 meters (6ft-7in), he set a Scottish Premier League record this season keeping a clean sheet for 11 successive matches and 1,256 minutes. Made his England debut in a 2-0 home defeat to Chile last November.

Defenders:

Leighton Baines (Everton) Age 29; 22 caps. Agile left-back with a dangerous free-kick in his armory, he has now been at Everton for seven years after making his league debut as a teenager for Wigan Athletic. Was coveted by Manchester United when David Moyes moved from Everton to Old Trafford, but opted to stay at Goodison Park.

Gary Cahill (Chelsea) Age 28; 22 caps. Likely to form one half of the central defensive partnership with Everton's Phil Jagielka. The two have forged a good understanding since his club mate John Terry and Manchester United's Rio Ferdinand left the England squad. Solid and reliable, made his name with Bolton Wanderers after starting at Aston Villa.

Phil Jagielka (Everton) Age 31; 24 caps. A hamstring injury in March has blighted the closing weeks of the league campaign, but he is expected to make a full recovery by June and partner Cahill at the heart of the defense. Made his league debut for Sheffield United as a 17-year-old.

Glen Johnson (Liverpool) Age 29; 50 caps. One of the key players in Liverpool's resurgence this season, even though he has two spells out with injuries. Won his 50th cap against Denmark in March.

Luke Shaw (Southampton) Age 18. 1 cap. If Roy Hodgson is true to his word, he will select the Saints right-back rather than veteran Ashley Cole as he has had an outstanding season while Cole has sat on the bench for Chelsea. His fairytale rise would reach the heights if he celebrated his 19th birthday on the day of the World Cup final with a winner's medal.

Chris Smalling (Manchester United) Age 24; 10 caps. Versatile central defender who can cover as a right-back if needed. Was discovered late playing in non-League soccer by Fulham where he played a handful of games before joining United in 2010.

Midfielders:

Ross Barkley (Everton) Age 20; 3 caps. Scored one of the goals of the season when he raced 50 meters through the Newcastle defense to pounce in an Everton victory at St James Park. Powerfully built youngster with a great future who would gain valuable experience in Brazil.

Michael Carrick (Manchester United) Age 32; 31 caps. Elegant, understated midfielder with the ability to strike the perfect 40-metre pass. Now in his eighth season at United after earlier spells at West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal) Age 20; 13 caps. A product of the successful Southampton academy who is now successfully fulfilling his early promise at Arsenal. Missed the first half of the season through injury but now back to full fitness and should feature prominently in Brazil. Son of former England international Mark Chamberlain.

Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) Age 19; 2 caps. Born in Jamaica but living in London since he was five years old, he was developed in the Queens Park Rangers academy before Liverpool signed him when he was 16. An energetic, silky midfielder with a bullish strength that suggests a great career ahead.

Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) Age 33; 109 caps. The Liverpool and England skipper will turn 34 at the end of May but there is no hint of a decline in his power or form. The finals will be his fifth major tournament following the Euros in 2004 and 2012 and the World Cups of 2006 and 2010. Is England's third most-capped player after Peter Shilton (125) and David Beckham (115).

Frank Lampard (Chelsea) Age 35; 103 caps. Now in the twilight of his career, Chelsea's all-time record scorer will turn 36 during the finals and while no longer an automatic choice for Chelsea or England, can still provide goals and midfield drive. His disallowed "goal" against Germany in the last World Cup led to a FIFA re-think on goal line technology.

Adam Lallana (Southampton) Age 25; 3 caps. One of the quartet of Southampton players along with Luke Shaw, Rickie Lambert and the now-injured Jay Rodriguez who played their way into the reckoning for a place in the finals. Although he made his England debut in November, Lallana has been doing well on the wing for the Saints for the last seven seasons.

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) Age 23; 7 caps. Has had his best season since joining Liverpool from Sunderland in 2011, a year after making his England debut. Is good creatively up front, but also comfortable as a deeper-lying midfielder.

Jack Wilshere (Arsenal) Age 22; 15 caps. Gifted, but injury-prone midfielder with a sublime touch and the ability to prise open any defense. When he is fit he is an almost automatic choice for Hodgson and has so far played in every England match this season.

Forwards

Jermain Defoe (Toronto FC) Age 31; 55 caps. In his 10-year, 19-goal international career, the former Tottenham Hotspur scoring machine has only ever played the full 90-minutes for England once - in his 51st game against Ukraine in last September's World Cup qualifier. Spurs' fifth-highest scorer of all-time and their record scorer in European competition, he moved to Toronto and scored twice on his MLS debut in March.

Rickie Lambert (Southampton) Age 32; 4 caps. Its a long way from Rochdale, where he was playing at the time of the 2006 World Cup, to Rio, but that's the journey he is about to complete. Before signing for Southampton in 2009, he spent 10 years in the lower divisions at Blackpool, Macclesfield, Stockport County, Rochdale and Bristol Rovers. Scored on his England debut two minutes after coming on as substitute against Scotland in August.

Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Age 28; 89 caps. Would love nothing more than enjoying a successful World Cup after the disappointments of 2006 and 2010, he has played well in a transitional season at Old Trafford. Scored an audacious 58-metre goal against West Ham in March and with 38 England goals, is just 11 behind Bobby Charlton's all-time record of 49.

Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) Age 24; 10 caps. His striking partnership with Uruguayan Luis Suarez, who England face in Sao Paulo on June 19, has been key to Liverpool's challenge for the title this season. Earlier this season equalled a 90-year-old Liverpool record by scoring in eight successive appearances.

Danny Welbeck (Manchester United) Age 23; 21 caps. Has scored three goals in five England appearances this season and has maintained his form in a difficult season at Old Trafford.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by John O'Brien)