PORTO ALEGRE Brazil With the World Cup bringing thousands of fans from nine Spanish-speaking countries to Brazil, whose language is Portuguese, the mongrel language known as Portunol is helping to ease communications.

The informal, spontaneous hybrid of the two Iberian languages is commonly used in southern Brazil, which has strong links with neighboring Argentina and Uruguay, and by Spaniards and Latin Americans visiting other parts of the former Portuguese colony.

"It's easy to understand," said Roseangela de Azevedo, manager of the Tche Casa do Gaucho handicrafts shop in Porto Alegre.

"We use it a lot with tourists who come to this shop - Chileans, Argentinians. They are very similar although some words are different."

Felipe and Diego Leon, two brothers from Bogota, Colombia, said they had travelled through Brazil from Rio de Janeiro to Brasilia and Sao Paulo without getting tongue-tied.

"It's not difficult. If we speak Spanish slowly and put in some Portuguese words, they understand. Frango for pollo (chicken), suco for jugo (juice). We can say bom dia and boa noite (good day and good night)."

"People are very friendly and try to help."

Some words can be misleading, however.

If you ask for a vaso, (glass in Spanish), you risk ending up with a toilet bowl on your table. A borracharia is a tyre repair shop in Brazilian Portuguese, not a place where you get can get drunk (borracho in Spanish) after a match.

And Colombians should not ask where you can find a buseta (a small bus in Colombia) if you are trying to get to a game. In Brazil, buceta is slang for the female genitalia.

