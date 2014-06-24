Uruguay striker Luis Suarez could be suspended from the World Cup for the second successive tournament after he appeared to bite Italy's Giorgio Chiellini on the shoulder during his team's 1-0 win on Tuesday.

Following are five infamous World Cup offences and their punishments.

Roberto Rojas, 1989 qualifier

Chilean goalkeeper achieved infamy during a qualifier against Brazil when he deliberately injured himself to prevent his side from being beaten. A firework had been thrown and Rojas cut himself with a blade hidden in his glove. He was carried off the pitch and the match was abandoned but video evidence revealed the real story. He was given a life ban, lifted in 2001, and Chile were barred from the 1994 World Cup.

Frank Rijkaard 1990

The Dutchman was sent off in a second-round match against West Germany at the World Cup in Italy after twice spitting in Rudi Voeller's hair. The first time was after he was booked for a tackle on the German and the second after a further confrontation in which he and Voeller were both shown red cards. The German media subsequently nicknamed Rijkaard 'The Llama'.

Mauro Tassotti 1994

Italy defender played in only one World Cup, in the United States in 1994, but he left an indelible mark on it. Tassotti elbowed Luis Enrique in the face during their quarter-final, breaking the Spaniard's nose. No penalty was given at the time and Italy won 2-1 but Tassotti was banned for eight matches after the incident was reviewed.

Rivaldo 2002

Brazilian forward Rivaldo was fined for a notorious piece of play-acting at the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan. Struck on the thigh by a ball kicked at him by Turkey's Hakan Unsal, Rivaldo went down clutching his face. Unsal was then sent off for a second yellow card. A video review revealed the truth and the Brazilian was fined the equivalent of about $13,000.

Zinedine Zidane 2006

French World Cup winner Zidane was sent off for head-butting Italian defender Marco Materazzi during the 2006 final, which Italy went on to win in a penalty shootout. Zidane, who claimed he had been verbally provoked, was handed a three-match suspension for the red card.

And examples of retrospective punishments:

Tran Dinh Dong, 2014

Vietnam defender Tran Dinh Dong was handed a record 28-game suspension by the country's football federation after breaking an opponent's leg in a domestic league match.

Dong of Song Lam Nghe An was also fined 20 million dong ($950) for the foul on Hung Vuong An Giang midfielder Nguyen Anh Hung, who was expected to be sidelined for a year.

Nicolas Anelka, 2013-14

The French forward was banned for five games and fined 80,000 pounds ($134,000) by the Football Association for making an alleged anti-Semitic gesture after scoring for West Bromwich Albion in a Premier League game against West Ham in December of last year.

Luis Suarez, 2013

The Liverpool striker was given a 10-match ban after biting Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic during a Premier League game at Anfield. Suarez was also banned for seven matches for sinking his teeth into an opponent when playing for Dutch club Ajax in 2010.

Pepe 2009

Real Madrid's Portuguese defender was suspended for 10 matches for losing control after conceding a penalty in a La Liga game against Getafe. Pepe kicked opponent Francisco Casquero who was on the ground and raked his studs over the midfielder's back for good measure. In the ensuing melee he struck another Getafe player, Juan Albin, in the face.

Paolo Di Canio 1998

The Italian forward pushed over the referee after being sent off playing for Sheffield Wednesday against Arsenal. He was banned for 11 games.

Eric Cantona, 1995

The French striker was banned for eight months following his infamous kung-fu attack on a fan sitting in the stands after being sent off playing for Manchester United in a Premier League match at Crystal Palace.

Paul Davis 1988

The Arsenal midfielder swung a punch at Southampton’s Glenn Cockerill and broke his jaw. The referee missed the incident but it was caught on television and he was handed a then-unprecedented nine-match ban by the Football Association.

($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds)

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin and Keith Weir, editing by Ed Osmond)