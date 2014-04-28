SYDNEY Since August 1, 2012, Australia have played 22 matches, won 10, drawn 4 and lost 8, with a goal tally of 50-37:

2012

Aug 15 F Scotland Edinburgh L 1-3 Bresciano

Sep 9 F Lebanon Beirut W 3-0 Cahill, Mckay, Thompson

Sep 11 WCQ Jordan Amman L 1-2 Thompson

Oct 16 WCQ Iraq Doha W 2-1 Cahill, Thompson

Nov 14 F South Korea Hwaseong W 2-1 Rukavytsya, Cornthwaite

Dec 3 EAC Hong Kong Hong Kong W 1-0 Emerton

Dec 5 EAC North Korea Hong Kong D 1-1 Thompson

Dec 7 EAC Guam Hong Kong W 9-0 Mooy, Babalj 2, Marrone, Thompson 3 (1pen), Milligan, Garcia

Dec 9 EAC Taiwan Hong Kong W 8-0 Garcia, Cornthwaite, Taggart 2 Behich 2, Mooy, Yang (og)

2013

Feb 6 F Romania Malaga L 2-3 Wilkshire (p), Cornthwaite

Mar 26 WCQ Oman Sydney D 2-2 Cahill, Holman

Jun 4 WCQ Japan Saitama D 1-1 Oar

Jun 11 WCQ Jordan Melbourne W 4-0 Bresciano, Cahill, Kruse, Neill

Jun 18 WCQ Iraq Sydney W 1-0 Kennedy

Jul 13 EAC South Korea Seoul D 0-0

Jul 25 EAC Japan Hwaseong L 2-3 Duke, Juric

Jul 28 EAC China Seoul L 3-4 Mooy, Taggart, Duke

Sept 7 F Brazil Brasilia L 0-6

Oct 11 F France Paris L 0-6

Oct 15 F Canada London W 3-0 Kennedy, Vidosic, Leckie

Nov 19 F Costa Rica Sydney W 1-0 Cahill

2014

Mar 5 F Ecuador London L 3-4 Cahill 2, Jedinak (p)

Key: EAC - East Asian Cup, WCQ - World Cup qualifier, F -friendly

