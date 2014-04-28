SANTIAGO Since August 1, 2012, Chile have played 19 matches, won 10, drawn 3 and lost 6 with a goal tally of 40-23.
2012
Sep 11 WCQ Colombia Santiago L 1-3 Fernandez
Oct 12 WCQ Ecuador Quito L 1-3 Paredes (og)
Oct 16 WCQ Argentina Santiago L 1-2 Gutierrez
2013
Jan 19 F Haiti Concepcion W 3-0 Munoz, Fuenzalida, Rubio
Feb 6 F Egypt Madrid W 2-1 Vargas, Carmona
Mar 22 WCQ Peru Lima L 0-1
Mar 26 WCQ Uruguay Santiago W 2-0 Paredes, Vargas
Apr 24 F Brazil Belo Horizonte D 2-2 Gonzalez, Vargas
Jun 7 WCQ Paraguay Asuncion W 2-1 Vargas, Vidal
Jun 11 WCQ Bolivia Santiago W 3-1 Vargas, Sanchez, Vidal
Aug 14 F Iraq Brondby W 6-0 Mena, Sanchez 2, Beausejour 2 Henriquez
Sep 6 WCQ Venezuela Santiago W 3-0 Vargas, Gonzalez, Vidal
Sep 10 F Spain Geneva D 2-2 Vargas 2
Oct 11 WCQ Colombia Barranquilla D 3-3 Sanchez 2, Vidal
Oct 15 WCQ Ecuador Santiago W 2-1 Sanchez, Medel
Nov 15 F England London W 2-0 Sanchez 2
Nov 19 F Brazil Toronto L 1-2 Vargas
2014
Jan 22 F Costa Rica Coquimbo W 4-0 Albornoz, Hernandez 2, Munoz
Mar 5 F Germany Stuttgart L 0-1
Key: F - friendly; WCQ - World Cup qualifier
(Compiled by Javier Leira; Editing by Rex Gowar and Mike Collett)