Spanish national soccer team player Gerard Deulofeu controls a ball during a training session in preparation for the 2014 World Cup at Soccer City sports camp in Las Rozas, near Madrid, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID Forward Gerard Deulofeu is not thinking about going to the World Cup with Spain but wants to learn from his new team mates after a surprise call-up for Friday's warm-up match against Bolivia.

The 20-year-old spent an injury-disrupted season on loan at English Premier League team Everton last term before returning to parent club Barcelona and Spain coach Vicente del Bosque has included him in the squad for the game in Seville.

He has been brought in to cover for the injured Jesus Navas as the world and European champions warm up for the defense of their title at the finals, which start in Brazil next month.

Del Bosque has until June 2 to name his definitive list of 23 players for the finals.

"I'm not thinking about going to Brazil," Deulofeu told a news conference at Spain's training base outside Madrid on Tuesday. "I have to enjoy this week that's been given to me and learn from these great players," he added.

"After that we'll see what happens. Navas is injured and that puts me a bit closer to going, but I'm not thinking about that. There are very good players available and no one knows what will happen in the future.

"I've been given a chance with the Spanish national team and I expect to take advantage of it."

Deulofeu, a Spain Under-21 international who has yet to play for the senior side, made 29 appearances for Everton last season, scoring four goals.

He said he had learned a lot at Everton but was happy to return to Barca, where he was a member of the Catalan club's academy.

GOOD EXPERIENCE

"It was a good experience (in England)," he said. "I learned a lot, both as a footballer and a person. I had some bad luck with injuries that kept me out for two months.

"I think I could have given more of myself but I'm happy to come home - that was my objective. Now it's time to work for Barca."

Deulofeu was joined at Tuesday's news conference by striker Fernando Torres, who at the age of 30 is hoping for a chance to represent Spain at a third World Cup finals after Germany 2006 and South Africa 2010.

Torres, who faces stiff competition from the likes of Diego Costa - if he recovers from injury - Fernando Llorente, David Villa and Alvaro Negredo, said he had lost none of his desire to play for Spain and was in good shape after a "very strange" season with Chelsea.

"I am always excited to play for the national team," he told reporters. "I have been happy here and, what's more, I am feeling in good form for a World Cup.

"My excitement is the same as when I made my debut (in September 2003).

"I was prepared to come or not to come after a very strange year when I did not play much.

"I knew my chances were not as good but thankfully I am here, and I will fight to be in the final squad."

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Neville Dalton)