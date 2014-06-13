Switzerland's national soccer team coach Ottmar Hitzfeld walks on the pitch during a training session at the stadium in Porto Seguro June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BRASILIA Forget the usual low-key, reliable and predictable Swiss. The 2014 World Cup team are a fun-loving bunch who ooze confidence, clown around in the swimming pool and, almost unbelievably, turn up late for press conferences.

Switzerland's last two World Cup appearances were low-key affairs where they managed a total of just five goals in seven games, conceded one and failed to capture the public's imagination back home.

This time, with the Swiss a dizzying sixth in the FIFA rankings and having suffered only one defeat in the last two years, their campaign has attracted unprecedented media attention.

Coach Ottmar Hitzfeld's squad announcement was broadcast live on national television and a sizeable media contingent has been reporting on the team's preparations in the tropical resort of Porto Seguro in minute detail.

In a classic case of overkill, they have run out of people to talk to and the team's chef has been interviewed by almost every television station and newspaper.

Rather than shying away from the attention, the Swiss have been lapping it up.

Before leaving for Brazil, they spent one week training in the lakeside village of Weggis, where all sessions were open to the public, and for good measure held a final open session in Zurich's Letzigrund stadium.

There is also an air of confidence in the team which has been missing before.

Josip Drmic, who is expected to get the striker's role against Ecuador on Sunday, told reporters that he was "faster and more dangerous" than retired Swiss record goalscorer Alexander Frei.

Even though it was only in jest, it is the sort of cheeky comment a 21-year-old player would not have dreamed of making in the past.

Switzerland's press conferences have invariably started more than half an hour late, almost unheard in a country where punctuality has been turned into an art form.

The players were also caught performing a swimming pool trick where Xherdan Shaqiri crossed the ball to Drmic, who leapt into the air, met it with flying in volley and crashed into the water.

It was shown on Swiss web sites with a message warning children not to try the same trick at home.

"I like to have fun when I play," said Shaqiri, whose cheeky dribbling skills would not be out of place in South America. "If I'm not having fun, there is no point."

A Brazilian reporter then asked if Shaqiri had been surprised to have been given a rapturous welcome in Porto Seguro, as "Swiss players are not known in Brazil."

The Kosovo-born player's reply bristled with indignation.

"I play for Bayern Munich, one of the top sides in the world, so I'm not surprised that everyone knows who I am," he said.

(Reporting By Brian Homewood. Editing by Patrick Johnston)