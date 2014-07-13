A French fan holds a ticket before the start of the 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Nigeria at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

BRASILIA Brazilian police have turned to international agency Interpol to help find the chief executive of a Swiss hospitality company implicated by an investigation into the illegal resale of VIP World Cup tickets.

Rio police asked their federal counterparts to broadcast a warrant for Ray Whelan of MATCH Services, a company contracted by tournament organizers, across Brazil and over the Interpol system, a federal police official said on Sunday.

“If he tries to leave the country we can stop him and now other countries will know when he enters that we are looking for him and they will inform us," said Luiz Eduardo Navajas, head of the International Police Cooperation Center for the World Cup.

He said there is not yet an international capture order out for Whelan, just a channel for foreign police forces to provide Brazil with information.

Last week a Rio court approved the detention of Whelan and the other suspects believed to have run the ticket scalping ring. Whelan could not be found when police arrived at the luxurious beachside hotel where he had been staying in Rio.

The chase comes as pressure mounts on FIFA, soccer's governing body, over accusations of corruption and a perceived lack of transparency in its business practices.

Rio de Janeiro state prosecutors have accused 12 people of engaging in criminal organization, bribery, money laundering and tax evasion in connection with the ring. A judge approved detention for 11, including Whelan.

Navajas said he understood the state investigation, opened on Friday, would be broadened next week to look into the role of MATCH, which was contracted by FIFA officials.

FIFA has said it is co-operating with Brazilian authorities in the investigation while MATCH has denied any wrongdoing.

MATCH is the main provider of hospitality packages for the World Cup and paid $240 million for the exclusive rights to sell corporate hospitality at the 2010 World Cup and this one.

Whelan was briefly arrested earlier in the week and released pending a court order.

