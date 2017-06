Soft drink cups sized (L-R) at 32 ounces and 64 ounces are displayed at a news conference at City Hall in New York, in this May 31, 2012, file photo. REUTERS/Andrew Burton/Files

NEW YORK New York City said on Monday it would appeal a state judge's ruling that overturned a planned ban on large sugary drinks one day before it had been scheduled to take effect.

"We plan to appeal the decision as soon as possible, and we are confident the Board of Health's decision will ultimately be upheld," Michael Cardozo, lawyer with the city's Corporation Counsel, said in a statement.

