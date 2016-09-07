Timeline: S&P Telecommunications index dwindles to four companies
The S&P 500 Telecommunications Services Index has shrunk from 14 companies in its heyday in 1996 to just four companies in 2017 after a slew of mergers.
PARIS French facilities management and vouchers group Sodexo said on Wednesday it was buying Inspirus, a U.S. company that sells software that helps employers develop programmes to reward and motivate staff.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
The acquisition of Inspirus, based in Fort Worth, Texas, with a staff of 120 and a client base of over 350, will boost Sodexo's footprint in the high-growth employee incentive market and in the United States, the statement said.
It comes two years after Sodexo bought British company Motivcom for 41 million pounds ($54.87 million).
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Edited by Brian Love)
AMSTERDAM Akzo Nobel shareholders angered by the Dulux paint maker's rejection of a 26.3 billion euro ($29.5 billion) takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries took their fight to an Amsterdam court on Monday.