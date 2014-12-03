Netflix clinches licensing deal with China's iQiyi.com
BEIJING Netflix is to introduce original content in China in a licensing deal with local video streaming service iQiyi.com, the U.S. company said on Tuesday.
TOKYO Japanese mobile carrier SoftBank Corp said on Thursday it will invest $250 million in GrabTaxi, the largest mobile taxi booking app firm in Southeast Asia, to become its largest shareholder.
HONG KONG HSBC Holdings Plc has been formally mandated as an adviser on the initial public offering of Saudi Arabia's national oil giant Aramco , expected to be the world's largest ever IPO, HSBC's chief executive said on Monday.