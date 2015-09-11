SoftBank Group Corp. Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son speaks during the SoftBank World 2015 event in Tokyo, Japan, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO SoftBank Group Corp Chairman Masayoshi Son considered taking the Japanese telecoms group private through a management buyout earlier this year before scrapping the plan at least three months ago, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

The billionaire entrepreneur came up with the buyout proposal personally as he sought greater management freedom and as SoftBank's share price slid, Bloomberg said, citing unnamed people with direct knowledge of the plan. Son's deputy, President Nikesh Arora, was aware of the plan, Bloomberg cited one of the people as saying.

A SoftBank spokesman declined to comment. Shares in the company, with a market value of 7.88 trillion yen ($65.2 billion), were down 0.5 percent on Friday, while the broader Tokyo market was flat.

The report said Son had held talks about the buyout with an "overseas partner" but couldn't agree on financing conditions. He then also turned to at least one lender before abandoning the plan, Bloomberg cited the people as saying.

Son said early in August that he had doubts about prospects for unit Sprint Corp earlier in the year, but that he had overcome such doubts as the U.S. carrier showed signs of improvement. SoftBank announced a near $1 billion share buyback in August, a move Son attributed to renewed confidence in Sprint.

SoftBank bought Sprint for more than $20 billion in 2013.

Son is the biggest shareholder in SoftBank with a 19.3 percent stake.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Ritsuko Ando)