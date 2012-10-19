Homebuilder D.R. Horton offers to buy 75 percent of Forestar for $520 million
U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc said on Monday it had offered to buy 75 percent of real estate development company Forestar Group Inc for about $520 million.
Japan's Softbank Corp (9984.T), which is set to buy a 70 percent stake in U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Nextel Corp (S.N), would not rule out making a competing bid for MetroPCS Communications Inc PCS.N, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Softbank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son told the newspaper in an interview that his company may pursue mergers with other wireless carriers if opportunities present themselves.
Sprint Chief Executive Dan Hesse, who also took part in the interview, said that a merger between Sprint and carrier T-Mobile USA was possible in the long term, but that for now Sprint was focusing on closing the deal with Softbank.
Sprint was not available for comment outside of U.S. business hours.
Earlier this month, MetroPCS and T-Mobile USA, a Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) unit, said they hoped to set themselves up as the leading provider of wireless services to cost-conscious U.S. customers by combining their assets.
PARIS Societe Generale will sell up to 23 percent of its car leasing arm ALD Automotive in an initial public offering (IPO) this month, the French bank said on Monday, potentially raising as much as 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion).