Data center company Digital Realty to buy DuPont Fabros in $7.6 billion deal
Data center company Digital Realty Trust Inc said it would buy DuPont Fabros Technology Inc for an enterprise value of about $7.6 billion.
TOKYO Softbank Corp said on Wednesday that it and eBay Inc unit PayPal will form a joint venture to expand Japan's e-payments market by targeting users of Apple Inc's iPhone.
Softbank, which competes with bigger KDDI Corp in supplying Apple's popular smartphone in Japan, and PayPal will each invest 1 billion yen ($12.54 million) in the joint venture, Softbank President Masayoshi Son told reporters at a news conference.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa)
Data center company Digital Realty Trust Inc said it would buy DuPont Fabros Technology Inc for an enterprise value of about $7.6 billion.
BRUSSELS The European Union wants to make it easier for law enforcement authorities to get electronic evidence directly from tech companies, such as Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, even when stored in another European country.