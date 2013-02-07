Deere to buy German road construction firm Wirtgen for $5.2 billion
U.S. based farm and construction major Deere & Co said on Thursday it would buy privately held German road construction company Wirtgen Group for $5.2 billion, including debt.
FRANKFURT Software AG (SOWG.DE) on Thursday said it will buy back shares worth up to 180 million euros ($241.01 million).
The buyback will take place by December 31, 2013, the company said in a regulatory filing. Software AG currently has 316 million euros on its balance sheet, the company said.
(Reporting By Edward Taylor)
FRANKFURT Potential buyers of E.ON's 46.65 percent stake in Uniper not only have to factor in a premium but also a compensation for a sizeable tax charge E.ON incurs if a bidding process triggers a deal before 2018, analysts and sources said.