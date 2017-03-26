The stock of SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG.O), the Israeli maker of solar power systems, could rise 40 percent in the next year since it is one of the few profitable companies in the sector and is positioned to grow, Barron's reported in its March 27 edition.

The business and investing publication cited its strong balance sheet and expectations of growth in international sales as well as an opportunity in the commercial market as reasons for a stock rise.

The stock closed at $13.70, off 0.7 percent on Friday and is down 43 percent in the past year.

