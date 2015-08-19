Solera Holdings Inc SLH.N, which provides technology services to insurance companies, is in advanced talks to sell itself to private equity firms, according to a person familiar with the matter.

At least one of the private equity firms has arranged financing for the acquisition, the person added.

Earlier, Bloomberg News reported that Solera had approached buyout firms including Pamplona Capital Management and Thoma Bravo LLC about a possible sale.

Representative for the Westlake, Texas-based insurance services firm and Pamplona did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A representative for Thoma Bravo declined to comment. The source asked not to be named because the talks were private.

Solera, founded in 2005, has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and helps insurers process claims. Solera's website says the company's clients include the 10 largest insurance companies in Europe and the United States.

Private equity firms have been active acquirer of insurance services providers, attracted by their resilience in financial downturns. Earlier this month, Thoma Bravo acquired iPipeline, a provider of software to the life insurance industry. Last year, New York-based KKR & Co LP, bought Sedgwick Claims Management Services Inc for $2.4 billion from private equity peer Hellman & Friedman LLC.

(This version of the corrects paragraph four to say "Representatives" instead of "A representative," and to say "requests" instead of "a request")

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in Athens; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)