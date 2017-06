WASHINGTON U.S. Energy Secretary Steven Chu said on Thursday he does not expect the government to recover much of the $535 million in loan aid it doled out to failed solar panel manufacturer Solyndra.

"That remains to seen, but I'm anticipating not very much," Chu told lawmakers at a House of Representatives Energy and Commerce hearing on the government's handling of the Solyndra loan.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu)