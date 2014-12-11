The Canary Wharf financial district is seen in east London November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON The group attempting to buy Songbird Estates SBDE.L said on Thursday that one of the target firm's shareholders supporting its offer had increased its stake in Songbird.

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY.N), which has bid $4 billion for Songbird in conjunction with Qatar, said Third Avenue Management had upped its stake to 26,268,989 Songbird shares.

In a separate statement, the Qatar Holding Shareholder Group said it had designated Ken Costa as a director of Songbird, to take its representation on the board back to three.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Mark Potter)