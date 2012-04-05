TOKYO Japan's Sony Corp said on Thursday that it will hold a briefing on April 12th to outline its business plan, attended by CEO Kazuo Hirai who took the helm just four days ago.

The Japanese consumer electronics and entertainment company is under pressure to turn around its business after forecasting a 220 billion yen ($2.7 billion) net loss for the fiscal year ended in March, its fourth consecutive annual loss.

($1 = 82.4600 Japanese yen)

(Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Edmund Klamann)