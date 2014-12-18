Netflix shares head for new high after strong subscriber outlook
Netflix Inc made a bullish forecast for subscriber additions by mid-year, a positive sign for its push to expand around the world that sent its shares toward an all-time high.
WASHINGTON U.S. investigators have determined that North Korea was behind a cyber attack on Sony Corp's computers, U.S. government sources said on Wednesday.
One of the sources described the attack as "state-sponsored" and several sources said that North Korea was the government involved.
The Obama administration was debating internally whether to make a public announcement of the investigators' findings, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Sony Pictures earlier on Wednesday canceled the December 25 theatrical release of its North Korea comedy "The Interview" after major U.S. theater chains pulled out of showing the film following threats from hackers.
SWIFT, the global bank messaging system, on Monday advised clients to pay close attention to security when selecting firms to help them access the network following the release of data that suggested the U.S. government sought to spy on their clients.