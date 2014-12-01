China's first androgynous all-girl pop band challenges ideal of femininity
BEIJING China's all-girl "boy band", FFC-Acrush, had more than 749,000 followers on social networking site Weibo even before any of their music was released.
The FBI confirmed on Monday that it is investigating the cyber attack that knocked out the computer network at Sony Corp's movie studio last week.
In a statement, the FBI said it is "working with our interagency partners to investigate the recently reported cyber intrusion at Sony Pictures Entertainment."
Reuters reported on Sunday that the FBI was probing the incident.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Chris Reese)
BEIJING China's all-girl "boy band", FFC-Acrush, had more than 749,000 followers on social networking site Weibo even before any of their music was released.
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK U.S. President Donald Trump may finally get a break.