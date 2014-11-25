Sony Pictures Entertainment said its computer system was down for a second day on Tuesday, following media reports of a major hacking attack aimed at the film and television studio.

Before Sony Pictures' computers went dark on Monday, the screens displayed an image of a red skeleton with the phrase "Hacked By #GOP," according to the Los Angeles Times.

The hackers warned the unit of Sony Corp that they had obtained "secrets" that they would leak on the Web, the newspaper reported.

"We've already warned you, and this is just a beginning. We continue till our request be met," said a message that popped up on the computer screens, according to the L.A. Times.

Sony Pictures spokeswoman Jean Guerin said the company's network was down as it dealt with "a system disruption" and that technicians were "working diligently" to resolve the issue. She did not give any details of the reported cyber attack.

Emails sent to Sony Pictures on Tuesday were kicked back with an explanation that its "email system is currently experiencing a disruption."

The Los Angeles Times said Sony Pictures employees had to resort to using pencil and paper to get their work done on Monday. It was unclear if the problem would affect the company's plans for upcoming holiday films, such as "Annie," or regular television programs including "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy!"

Sony Corp has been a target of hackers in the past. In 2011, its video game online network suffered a major attack resulting in the theft of data belonging to 77 million users, one of the breaches to date.

(Reporting by Jennifer Saba and Jim Finkle; Editing by Tiffany Wu)