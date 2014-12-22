U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power speaks at the Center for American Progress' 2014 Making Progress Policy Conference in Washington November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

UNITED NATIONS Washington's U.N. envoy on Monday dismissed as absurd North Korean demands for a joint U.S.-North Korean investigation of the hacking of Sony Pictures and threats of retaliation if the United States refused.

"It is exactly the kind of behavior we have come to expect from a regime that threatened to take 'merciless countermeasures' against the U.S. over a Hollywood comedy, and has no qualms about holding tens of thousands of people in harrowing gulags," Ambassador Samantha Power said.

"It is incumbent on the Security Council to consider the (U.N.) Commission of Inquiry's recommendation that the situation in North Korea be referred to the International Criminal Court and to consider other appropriate action on accountability," Power added in a speech to the U.N. Security Council.

