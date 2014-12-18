A security guard stands at the entrance of United Artists theater during the premiere of the film ''The Interview'' in Los Angeles, California in this December 11, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Files

WASHINGTON The White House said on Thursday that U.S. officials were treating a cyber attack on Sony Pictures as a serious national security matter and that President Barack Obama's National Security Council was considering a proportionate response.

Obama's top national security officials have met daily about the attack, which was done by a "sophisticated actor," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.

But Earnest said he was not in a position to confirm North Korea was responsible for the attack, and said the federal investigation was progressing.

