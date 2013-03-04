A man riding an escalator passes an advertisement of Sony Corp. at an electronic store in Tokyo February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Shohei Miyano

TOKYO Sony Corp said on Monday that it would sell all the shares it owns in Japanese online game provider DeNA Co Ltd to Nomura Securities.

Sony said in a statement that it expected to post a gain of 40.9 billion yen ($437 million), to be recorded as operating income in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year that ends this month.

Nomura Securities is a unit of Nomura Holdings Inc. ($1 = 93.4450 Japanese yen)

