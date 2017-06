TOKYO Japan's Sony Corp said Thursday that anti-Japan sentiment in China and weakness in the world's second-largest economy is likely to dent the company's sales by 30 billion yen ($375.3 million) in the year ending next March 31.

The company cut its overall full-year sales forecast by 200 billion yen on Thursday.

($1 = 79.9300 Japanese yen)

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Writing by Mari Saito; Editing by Michael Watson)