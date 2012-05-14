TOKYO Sony Corp (6758.T) and Panasonic Corp (6752.T) are in talks to jointly produce next-generation OLED televisions, sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Organic light emitting diode displays, which consume less power and offer sharper images, are widely seen replacing LCDs as the dominant technology in TVs and other devices. The companies are also in talks to share technologies on producing such displays, the sources said.

(Reporting by Reiji Murai; Writing by Ayai Tomisawa)