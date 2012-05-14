Microsoft agrees to buy U.S.-Israeli cyber firm Hexadite
TEL AVIV Microsoft said on Thursday it has agreed to acquire Hexadite, a U.S.-Israeli provider of technology to automate responses to cyber attacks.
TOKYO Sony Corp (6758.T) and Panasonic Corp (6752.T) are in talks to jointly produce next-generation OLED televisions, sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.
Organic light emitting diode displays, which consume less power and offer sharper images, are widely seen replacing LCDs as the dominant technology in TVs and other devices. The companies are also in talks to share technologies on producing such displays, the sources said.
Music streaming company Pandora Media Inc said on Thursday it would briefly extend the closing of private equity firm KKR & Co LP's $150 million investment to explore interest expressed by a strategic investor for a minority investment.