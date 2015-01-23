Imagination Tech starts dispute process with Apple
LONDON Imagination Technologies said it had started a "dispute resolution procedure" with Apple, its biggest customer, after failing to resolve a standoff over licensing between the two companies.
TOKYO Sony Corp said it was delaying the official submission of its third-quarter results due to the massive cyberattack on Sony Pictures Entertainment, which debilitated network systems at the Hollywood studio.
Sony said it will still hold a news conference on Feb. 4, the originally scheduled date of its results announcement, to give updated financial forecasts for the quarter.
But the company said most financial and accounting applications at Sony Pictures will not be working until early February, and that it has asked financial regulators to extend the filing of its report to March 31 from Feb. 16.
LOS ANGELES Family members of three victims of the December 2015 shooting rampage in San Bernardino, California, have sued Facebook, Google and Twitter, claiming that the companies permitted Islamic State to flourish on social media.