FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in an hour
Sony Music, Spotify strike licensing deal: Billboard
#TopNews
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#SpecialReports
#Videos
#Entertainment
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Iraq, allies violated international law in Mosul battle: Amnesty
World
Iraq, allies violated international law in Mosul battle: Amnesty
First test of new bankruptcy law offers cautionary tale
Economy
First test of new bankruptcy law offers cautionary tale
Audi seeks to eclipse emissions scandal with new A8 car
Autos
Audi seeks to eclipse emissions scandal with new A8 car
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hollywood News
July 11, 2017 / 9:19 PM / in an hour

Sony Music, Spotify strike licensing deal: Billboard

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Headphones are seen in front of a logo of online music streaming service Spotify, February 18, 2014Christian Hartmann/File Photo

(Reuters) - Sony Music Entertainment has reached a licensing agreement with streaming music service Spotify, Billboard reported, citing sources.

The terms of the deal were not clear, Billboard reported. (bit.ly/2u593qB)

The deal with Sony would be the second major label deal for Spotify, which is looking at a possible floatation this year.

The company signed a multiyear license agreement with Universal Music Group in April.

The music streaming service remains in licensing talks with Warner Music Group, Billboard reported.

Spotify declined to comment. Sony Music and Warner Music Group were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

Reporting by Ishita Palli in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.