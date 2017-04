Daniel S. Loeb, founder of Third Point, participates in a panel discussion in Las Vegas in this May 9, 2012 file photo. New York-based hedge fund Third Point said it has proposed to Sony Corp's Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai that the Japanese electronics maker conduct an initial public offering for its entertainment division. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/Files

The logo of Sony Corp. is seen atop of Sony City Osaki building in Tokyo January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Sony Corp, responding to a shareholder's call for it to spin off its entertainment operations, said its entertainment businesses were important to its growth strategy and "are not for sale".

The statement from a Sony spokesman came after hedge fund Third Point went public with a proposal for Sony to sell part of its entertainment division in a public offering to bolster the electronics group's profitability and boost the share price.

