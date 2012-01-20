WASHINGTON Anti-piracy legislation has stalled in the U.S. Congress after an unprecedented online protest prompted some lawmakers to rethink their position on bills that Internet companies have said would compromise the way the Internet works.

Entertainment companies have pushed hard for the legislation, known as PIPA (PROTECT IP Act) in the Senate and SOPA (Stop Online Piracy Act)in the House of Representatives. The bills aim to curb access to overseas websites that traffic pirated content and counterfeit products, such as movies and music.

Internet companies have waged a counter-offensive that has included campaign contributions and lobbying to kill the legislation, which they contend would undermine Internet freedom, be difficult to enforce and encourage frivolous lawsuits.

Google Inc, Facebook, eBay Inc and Amazon.com are part of a larger computer and Internet sector that have spent some $1.2 billion between 1998 and 2011 compared with $906.4 million spent by the television, movie and music industries over the same period.

Following is data on contributions the two sides have made during the 2011-2012 election cycle to lawmakers prominent in the debate on anti-piracy legislation.

TV/MOVIES/ INTERNET/C

MUSIC OMPUTERS

ORIGINAL SOPA SPONSORS

Lamar Smith, R-Texas $59,300 $28,500

Howard Berman, D-California $183,460 $51,588

Mary Bono Mack, R-California $63,550 $11,500

Bob Goodlatte, R-Virginia $32,500 $33,500

Marsha Blackburn, R-California $30,500 $11,000

Dennis Ross, R-Florida $21,500 $3,000

John Conyers, D-Michigan $18,500 $15,000

Lee Terry, R-Nebraska $18,500 $8,500

Ted Deutch, D-Florida $12,500 $3,000

Tim Griffin, R-Arkansas $11,150 $5,500

Steve Chabot, R-Ohio $10,000 $9,000

Elton Gallegly, R-California $4,000 $1,000

TOTAL TO ORIGINAL SOPA SPONSORS $465,460 $181,088

TV/MOVIES/ INTERNET/C

MUSIC OMPUTERS

ORIGINAL PIPA SPONSORS

Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont $3,500 $2,500

Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island $164,289 $31,333

Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota $127,257 $31,633

Dianne Feinstein, D-California $112,250 $44,665

Orrin Hatch, R-Utah $50,231 $90,550

Al Franken, D-Minnesota $20,250 $6,300

Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina $5,408 $5,000

Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut $4,000 $1,000

Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa $3,000 $2,500

Christopher Coons, D-Delaware $1,750 $3,500

Charles Schumer, D-New York N/A N/A

Herb Kohl, D-Wisconsin N/A N/A

TOTAL TO ORIGINAL PIPA SPONSORS $491,935 $218,981

Democratic Senator Ron Wyden introduced an alternative bill last month that he said "meets the same publicly stated goals as SOPA or Protect IP without causing massive damage to the Internet." Republican Representative Darrell Issa on Wednesday introduced a companion bill in the House. The so-called OPEN Act is viewed much more favorably by the tech community than SOPA and PIPA. Following are the campaign contributions to members of Congress who support the so-called OPEN legislation.

TV/MOVIES/ INTERNET/C

MUSIC OMPUTERS

ORIGINAL OPEN ACT SPONSORS

Rep. Darrel Issa, R-California $3,750 $15,000

Rep. Dennis Ross, R-Florida $21,500 $3,000

Rep. James Sensenbrenner, R-Wisconsin $13,000 $4,000

Rep. Doris Matsui, D-California $10,000 $3,500

Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Pennsylvania $8,000 $3,500

Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-California $7,500 $73,638

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah $6,000 $12,500

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-California $5,500 $1,000

Rep. Timothy Johnson, R-Illinois $5,000 N/A

Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minnesota $4,875 $5,050

Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas $4,200 $11,250

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-California $4,000 $70,051

Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Florida $4,000 N/A

Rep. Michael Honda, D-California $3,250 $27,550

Rep. Spencer Bachus, R-Alabama $3,000 $12,800

Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Texas $2,000 $1,000

Rep. James Langevin, D-Rhode Island $1,500 $2,000

Rep. John Campbell, R-California $1,000 $3,500

Rep. Jackie Speier, D-California $1,000 $3,550

Rep. George Miller, D-California $1,000 $1,600

Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Oregon N/A $1,000

Rep. Jared Polis, D-Colorado $250 $500

Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Arizona N/A N/A

Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-North Carolina N/A N/A

Rep. Fortney Pete Stark, D-California N/A N/A

Rep. Lynn Woolsey, D-California N/A N/A

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon N/A N/A

Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Washington $74,850 $35,500

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas N/A N/A

TOTAL TO OPEN ACT SPONSORS $185,175 $291,489

N/A - Data not available

(Reporting By Jasmin Melvin; editing by Andre Grenon)