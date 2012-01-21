WASHINGTON Anti-piracy legislation has stalled in the U.S. Congress after an unprecedented online protest prompted some lawmakers to rethink their position on bills that Internet companies have said would compromise the way the Internet works.
Entertainment companies have pushed hard for the legislation, known as PIPA (PROTECT IP Act) in the Senate and SOPA (Stop Online Piracy Act)in the House of Representatives. The bills aim to curb access to overseas websites that traffic pirated content and counterfeit products, such as movies and music.
Internet companies have waged a counter-offensive that has included campaign contributions and lobbying to kill the legislation, which they contend would undermine Internet freedom, be difficult to enforce and encourage frivolous lawsuits.
Google Inc, Facebook, eBay Inc and Amazon.com are part of a larger computer and Internet sector that have spent some $1.2 billion between 1998 and 2011 compared with $906.4 million spent by the television, movie and music industries over the same period.
Following is data on contributions the two sides have made during the 2011-2012 election cycle to lawmakers prominent in the debate on anti-piracy legislation.
TV/MOVIES/ INTERNET/C
MUSIC OMPUTERS
ORIGINAL SOPA SPONSORS
Lamar Smith, R-Texas $59,300 $28,500
Howard Berman, D-California $183,460 $51,588
Mary Bono Mack, R-California $63,550 $11,500
Bob Goodlatte, R-Virginia $32,500 $33,500
Marsha Blackburn, R-California $30,500 $11,000
Dennis Ross, R-Florida $21,500 $3,000
John Conyers, D-Michigan $18,500 $15,000
Lee Terry, R-Nebraska $18,500 $8,500
Ted Deutch, D-Florida $12,500 $3,000
Tim Griffin, R-Arkansas $11,150 $5,500
Steve Chabot, R-Ohio $10,000 $9,000
Elton Gallegly, R-California $4,000 $1,000
TOTAL TO ORIGINAL SOPA SPONSORS $465,460 $181,088
TV/MOVIES/ INTERNET/C
MUSIC OMPUTERS
ORIGINAL PIPA SPONSORS
Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont $3,500 $2,500
Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island $164,289 $31,333
Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota $127,257 $31,633
Dianne Feinstein, D-California $112,250 $44,665
Orrin Hatch, R-Utah $50,231 $90,550
Al Franken, D-Minnesota $20,250 $6,300
Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina $5,408 $5,000
Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut $4,000 $1,000
Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa $3,000 $2,500
Christopher Coons, D-Delaware $1,750 $3,500
Charles Schumer, D-New York N/A N/A
Herb Kohl, D-Wisconsin N/A N/A
TOTAL TO ORIGINAL PIPA SPONSORS $491,935 $218,981
Democratic Senator Ron Wyden introduced an alternative bill last month that he said "meets the same publicly stated goals as SOPA or Protect IP without causing massive damage to the Internet." Republican Representative Darrell Issa on Wednesday introduced a companion bill in the House. The so-called OPEN Act is viewed much more favorably by the tech community than SOPA and PIPA. Following are the campaign contributions to members of Congress who support the so-called OPEN legislation.
TV/MOVIES/ INTERNET/C
MUSIC OMPUTERS
ORIGINAL OPEN ACT SPONSORS
Rep. Darrel Issa, R-California $3,750 $15,000
Rep. Dennis Ross, R-Florida $21,500 $3,000
Rep. James Sensenbrenner, R-Wisconsin $13,000 $4,000
Rep. Doris Matsui, D-California $10,000 $3,500
Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Pennsylvania $8,000 $3,500
Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-California $7,500 $73,638
Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah $6,000 $12,500
Rep. Mike Thompson, D-California $5,500 $1,000
Rep. Timothy Johnson, R-Illinois $5,000 N/A
Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minnesota $4,875 $5,050
Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas $4,200 $11,250
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-California $4,000 $70,051
Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Florida $4,000 N/A
Rep. Michael Honda, D-California $3,250 $27,550
Rep. Spencer Bachus, R-Alabama $3,000 $12,800
Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Texas $2,000 $1,000
Rep. James Langevin, D-Rhode Island $1,500 $2,000
Rep. John Campbell, R-California $1,000 $3,500
Rep. Jackie Speier, D-California $1,000 $3,550
Rep. George Miller, D-California $1,000 $1,600
Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Oregon N/A $1,000
Rep. Jared Polis, D-Colorado $250 $500
Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Arizona N/A N/A
Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-North Carolina N/A N/A
Rep. Fortney Pete Stark, D-California N/A N/A
Rep. Lynn Woolsey, D-California N/A N/A
Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon N/A N/A
Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Washington $74,850 $35,500
Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas N/A N/A
TOTAL TO OPEN ACT SPONSORS $185,175 $291,489
N/A - Data not available
(Reporting By Jasmin Melvin; editing by Andre Grenon)