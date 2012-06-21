MILAN Britain's Charterhouse Capital Partners is looking to buy a significant stake in Italy's biggest listed biomedical group Sorin SpA SORN.MI, but no formal offer has been made, Sorin's two main shareholders said on Thursday.

In a statement confirming what two sources close to the situation had earlier told Reuters, the shareholders said they had in recent months received preliminary expressions of interest from financial and industrial investors, including Charterhouse, for the purchase of a significant stake.

"None of those expressions of interest has so far led to an offer being made," the statement from financial holding company Mittel and private equity fund Equinox, Sorin's main shareholders, said without giving any further details.

Italian daily La Repubblica had earlier reported that Charterhouse had offered 2 euros per share for Sorin, valuing the maker of advanced devices to treat heart diseases at 960 million euros ($1.2 billion).

That offer would represent a premium of 31 percent on Sorin's closing share price on Wednesday. The stock soared 9.5 percent to 1.6680 euros by 0856 EDT, having earlier hit a peak of 1.7510 euros, its highest since September.

Charterhouse declined comment.

Two years ago Sorin had turned down a separate takeover offer of up to 1.8 euros a share from a consortium of private equity funds.

One of the sources close to the situation said at least two other private equity funds on top of Charterhouse were in talks with Sorin, which has offices across Europe and America and which makes cardiovascular equipment, including technology to support patients during open-heart surgery.

Its large Mirandola plant was slightly damaged when a deadly earthquake hit northern Italy last month.

Mittel and Equinox indirectly own 25.4 percent of the Italian group. They are part of a shareholder pact with insurer Unipol (UNPI.MI) and Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) that jointly controls 35.7 percent of Sorin.

The pact expires in November this year, after which a takeover attempt would become easier.

"Sorin shareholders were approached in the past by other private equity funds and refused a potential offer up to a value of 1.8 euros per share," Mediobanca analysts said in a report. "This time around could be different given the weak macro economic scenario."

