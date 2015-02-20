Activist investor Marcato Capital Management LP said auction house Sotheby's should repurchase $500 million stock immediately and replace its chief financial officer.

Marcato, Sotheby's second-largest shareholder after Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC, said there was "willful neglect" on the part of both management and the finance committee that lead to poor returns on investments. (1.usa.gov/1EyBgSg)

Sotheby's said last week it would not return any capital to shareholders pending the appointment of a new chief executive. A spokesman declined to comment on Friday's letter.

The company announced in November that William Ruprecht would step down as chief executive, after activist investors including Daniel Loeb began demanding changes.

Loeb joined Sotheby's board last year after waging a proxy contest.

Marcato, which owns 7.35 percent of Sotheby's as of Dec. 31, said in January 2014 that the company should return $1 billion to shareholders within 12 months. Sotheby's said it will return $450 million.

Marcato said on Friday a new CEO should immediately look to replace Chief Financial Officer Patrick McClymont.

The hedge fund said McClymont had questioned Marcato's motives to get seats on Sotheby's board when he was a financial adviser to Sotheby's prior to his appointment as CFO.

McClymont had advised Sotheby's to return capital to shareholders who were not activists to persuade them that current board members would serve in their best interests, according to email conversations made public last year. (1.usa.gov/1LmFMr2)

Sotheby's shares closed 1 percent higher at $44.59 on Friday.

(Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)